Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Lifted by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,321 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 12.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $63,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after buying an additional 375,622 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.06. 662,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business's 50-day moving average price is $521.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.46. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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