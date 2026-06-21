Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,326 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $94,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $537.77 and a 200-day moving average of $564.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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