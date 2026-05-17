Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 140.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,316,000 after acquiring an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 258,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $516.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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