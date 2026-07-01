Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $619.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $508.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $522.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and a Finnish partner have set up a missile sustainment center in Finland, which could strengthen long-term international support revenue and deepen the company’s presence in Europe. Article link

Lockheed Martin and a Finnish partner have set up a missile sustainment center in Finland, which could strengthen long-term international support revenue and deepen the company’s presence in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s successful Group 3 drone interception test using its JAGM missile and GRIZZLY containerized launcher highlights continued progress in counter-drone capabilities, a key growth area for modern defense spending. Article link

Lockheed Martin’s successful Group 3 drone interception test using its JAGM missile and GRIZZLY containerized launcher highlights continued progress in counter-drone capabilities, a key growth area for modern defense spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary on “3 Resilient Defense Stocks to Buy Now” reinforces the investment case for defense primes like LMT, especially with a much larger FY2027 defense budget request and stronger NATO spending commitments supporting multi-year demand. Article link

Recent commentary on “3 Resilient Defense Stocks to Buy Now” reinforces the investment case for defense primes like LMT, especially with a much larger FY2027 defense budget request and stronger NATO spending commitments supporting multi-year demand. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was removed from several Russell value indexes and added to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index after recent defense contract wins. The move is more of a classification change than a direct fundamental shift, but it reflects improved market perception of the company. Article link

Lockheed Martin was removed from several Russell value indexes and added to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index after recent defense contract wins. The move is more of a classification change than a direct fundamental shift, but it reflects improved market perception of the company. Neutral Sentiment: An article arguing that LMT may be a good stock to buy now adds to the bullish narrative, but it does not provide a new operational catalyst by itself. Article link

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

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