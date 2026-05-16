Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,064,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 182.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,014 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $31,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $516.25 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $590.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.68. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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