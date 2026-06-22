Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $98,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $512.00 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $537.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Article Title

Some recent commentary suggests LMT may be benefiting from renewed attention on defense demand, with defense-stock bulls pointing to stronger munitions needs and ongoing U.S. military replenishment priorities. Positive Sentiment: Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Article Title

Valuation-focused coverage argues Lockheed Martin may be undervalued after its recent decline, which could attract bargain hunters if investors believe the stock has overshot the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst targets remain above the current trading range, with recent price targets clustering well above where the stock is now, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Article Title

Investors remain focused on Lockheed Martin’s first-quarter miss, including lower-than-expected EPS and revenue, along with negative free cash flow, which has weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage also highlights execution issues on major programs such as F-16, C-130, CH-53K, and Seahawk, adding to concerns that profit pressures could persist even if full-year guidance is unchanged. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $620.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here