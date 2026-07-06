Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,699,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $271,031,000 after acquiring an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $544.75 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $520.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.22. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $613.63.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

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