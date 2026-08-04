Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 183,467 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $600.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $626.33.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:LMT opened at $586.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $419.00 and a one year high of $692.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $529.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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