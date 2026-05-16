Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Acquires 9,300 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,600 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $219.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.49 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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