Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 217,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 145,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,196,873.09. The trade was a 57.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.25 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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