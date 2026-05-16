Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,275 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,728 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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