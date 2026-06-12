Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,726 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,849 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sterling Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong.

Sidoti lifted Sterling Infrastructure’s near- and longer-term earnings estimates across several quarters and fiscal years, reinforcing the view that the company’s growth and margins remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Wall Street Remains Positive on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus Buy rating and a median 12-month price target around $950, suggesting analysts still see upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The recent Stone Ridge Contracting acquisition could add to Sterling’s E-Infrastructure Solutions segment and expand its footprint in the Pacific Northwest and Texas, potentially supporting future revenue growth. Sterling's Stone Ridge Buyout Deal: A Catalyst for E-Infrastructure?

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $838.55 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.73 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $665.72 and a 200-day moving average of $473.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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