Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,623 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Celestica were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after purchasing an additional 798,782 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $385.40 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $373.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.17. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $474.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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