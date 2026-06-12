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Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,516 Shares of RH $RH

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
RH logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Logan Capital Management more than doubled its RH stake in the fourth quarter, buying 17,516 additional shares and ending with 32,716 shares worth about $5.86 million.
  • RH reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings and revenue both topping analyst estimates, and the stock was up about 7.5% in trading.
  • Management raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook and said tariff pressures are easing, which could support margins and reduce an overhang on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,716 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of RH worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in RH by 87.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

RH Trading Up 7.5%

RH opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.91. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RH (NYSE:RH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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