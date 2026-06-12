Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,455 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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