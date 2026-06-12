Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,175 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,302 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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