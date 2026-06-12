Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda America Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $7,131,000. Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,309,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,322,861,000 after buying an additional 55,267 shares during the last quarter. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 74,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $898.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $413.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.70 and a 1 year high of $946.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $848.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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