Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Acquired by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,173 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 51,335 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.22% of Logitech International worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Logitech International by 911.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 678 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $97.86 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $83.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 14.69%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $109.57.

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Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

See Also

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