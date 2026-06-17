Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,421 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 1,376,079 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after buying an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,966,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.95. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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