Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in MasTec were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $263.51 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $365.55 and its 200 day moving average is $333.95. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting MasTec

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. MasTec 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. MasTec Announces Alex Spiro Board Appointment

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. MasTec Q2 Key Metrics

The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the updated guidance as a cut relative to prior expectations, overshadowing the record quarter. This concern about forward growth expectations appears to be the primary reason MTZ moved lower despite year-over-year gains and guidance above consensus. MasTec Falls After Guidance Cut

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MasTec from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTZ

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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