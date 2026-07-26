Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 76,301 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Trading Up 3.0%

CCK stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Crown's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Press release

Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Article

Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. UBS Hold report

UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly downgraded Crown to Neutral after the strong run-up, which may reflect concerns that much of the good news is already priced in. Seeking Alpha report

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on Crown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.20.

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Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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