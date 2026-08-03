Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in AECOM $ACM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,310 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,333 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.11% of AECOM worth $12,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after buying an additional 5,316,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,499,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,686,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 14.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after acquiring an additional 618,205 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $72.54 on Monday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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