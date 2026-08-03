Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $13.81 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $794.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Regeneron Q2 2026 Results

Regeneron reported non-GAAP EPS of $14.29 versus the $10.16 consensus and revenue of $4.29 billion versus estimates of $3.82 billion. Revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Growth was led by record Dupixent sales, which increased 38%, and U.S. EYLEA HD sales, which jumped 52% to $596 million. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised their price targets after the report. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $795 and maintained an overweight rating, while Truist raised its target to $772 and reiterated buy. These targets imply additional upside based on the referenced current price. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Analyst Price Target Updates

Morgan Stanley raised its target to $758 and RBC to $737, but both maintained equal-weight or sector-perform ratings. Wells Fargo also raised its target to $750 while keeping an equal-weight rating, suggesting limited conviction despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst.

Regeneron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 18. The approximately 0.5% yield is modest and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against Regeneron and its executives. The litigation alleges investors were misled about the protocol and prospects of the Phase 3 fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial, which ultimately failed and was associated with an approximately $11 billion market-cap loss. The September 14, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and continuing legal notices could pressure sentiment and create potential financial and reputational risks. Regeneron Securities Class Action

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $762.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $643.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $14.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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