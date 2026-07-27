Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 54,482 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in PTC were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.14. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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