Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,600 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Trading Down 4.5%

VRT stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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