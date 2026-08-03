Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $4.01 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,298 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $109.73.

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Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.55 and a 1-year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 128,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,881,214.73. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 11,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $1,060,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,751,846.35. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,797 shares of company stock worth $3,926,319. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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