Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 28,482 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 54,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,613,686,000 after buying an additional 132,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. KeyCorp raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $293.82 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $254.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

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