Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,175 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,018,121,000 after acquiring an additional 468,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,722,000 after acquiring an additional 692,805 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $674,866,000 after purchasing an additional 384,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,415 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $446,042,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,722,253 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $338,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition expands eBay’s fashion-resale business. eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. eBay completes Depop acquisition

eBay completed its purchase of Depop from Etsy for approximately $1.4 billion in cash, including a $1.2 billion purchase price plus adjustments and interest. The deal gives eBay access to Depop’s younger, community-oriented customer base and strengthens its position in secondhand fashion, while traffic in Australia reportedly surged around the transaction. Positive Sentiment: Sports-card activity highlights a significant growth category. Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. eBay’s sports-card business

Reporting on eBay’s roughly $1.36 billion sports-card business points to record transaction levels and continued collector demand. The figures reinforce eBay’s role in collectibles and could support higher engagement, payments activity and marketplace revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter 2026 results. Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. eBay Q2 earnings projections

Analysts are evaluating expected revenue, earnings and marketplace metrics for the quarter ended June 2026. The focus will be on gross merchandise volume, active buyers, advertising and the early contribution from Depop. eBay’s latest reported quarter showed revenue growth and an earnings beat, raising the bar for the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: eBay and former executives agreed to a settlement of about $55.7 million—with reports citing approximately $48.7 million in direct compensation—in a cyberstalking and harassment case involving a Massachusetts couple. The unusual conduct by former employees and executives creates reputational damage and highlights governance concerns, although the settlement removes the uncertainty of continued litigation. eBay cyberstalking case settlement

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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