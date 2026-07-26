Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,754 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

See Also

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