Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,961 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,887 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $580.00 to $525.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $642.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $592.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.56 and a 200-day moving average of $581.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here