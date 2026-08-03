Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $3.20 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,415 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,023.70. This trade represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.14.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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