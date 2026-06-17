Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $4.72 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,481 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $835,626,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $433,537,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $416,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.43. This represents a 42.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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