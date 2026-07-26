Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,508 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $9,965,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.07% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in Aptiv by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 480 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $56.56 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Aptiv's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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