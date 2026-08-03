Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 23,239 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,097 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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