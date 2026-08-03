Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 49,505 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,421 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.08% of Nextpower worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXT. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nextpower from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Nextpower from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $148.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT

Key Stories Impacting Nextpower

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved. Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Nextpower Reports Q1 Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Nextpower reported Q1 FY2027 revenue of approximately $935 million, up 8.2% year over year, while gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million. Operating cash flow rose 48.9% to $121.1 million, and the company ended the quarter with $1.2 billion in cash. Adjusted EPS of $1.20 exceeded the $1.05 consensus estimate, although reported GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07. Positive Sentiment: Outlook and strategic expansion provided support. Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Nextpower posts record FY26 revenue and raises 2027 outlook Nextpower Completes Acquisition of Power Conversion Assets

Nextpower posted record fiscal-year revenue of $3.56 billion and raised its 2027 outlook. It also completed the acquisition of Zigor’s power-conversion assets and Apex Power, expanding its inverter and energy-storage offerings while accelerating U.S. manufacturing. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but targets were trimmed. Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations.

Truist raised its target to $145, while RBC, JPMorgan and Susquehanna lowered targets to $147, $152 and $157, respectively. Each firm maintained a positive rating, leaving targets well above the current trading level but signaling somewhat reduced expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Nextpower Stock?

Options-market activity is drawing attention, but it does not establish a clear direction for NXT shares. Negative Sentiment: Investors questioned the quality and durability of reported earnings. One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Nextpower: Correctly Estimating The Impact Of Risk

One analysis argued that more than $100 million in subsidies and over $100 million in annual stock-based compensation inflate headline profitability, while revenue growth could slow to below 5% by 2026. The company’s dependence on subsidies also limits organic expansion outside the United States. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data showed 24 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, including sales by senior executives. That pattern may reinforce caution among investors.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 931,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,480,767.68. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,547,326.75. This trade represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $89.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The stock's 50-day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $116.40. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Nextpower had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 16.36%.The business had revenue of $935.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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