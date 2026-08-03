Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 51,707 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,124 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.14% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.00.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $138.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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