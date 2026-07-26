Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases 6,289 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,959 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 410.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 148 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a $1.6 billion, three-year agreement to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Article Title

Salesforce said the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded it a to help modernize veteran care and services through its Missionforce platform, a major enterprise and government win that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to government AI deals , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted Salesforce as part of a broader rally in enterprise software tied to , suggesting investors are rewarding the company’s AI-driven growth story and large-addressable-market opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of Qualified and MeshMesh , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Article Title

Salesforce also announced equity awards for new employees joining from the acquisitions of , reinforcing that the company is still using M&A and talent integration to expand its product capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Salesforce’s longer-term outlook and AI platform strategy, including third-party takes on catalysts and new apps built on Salesforce, which support the stock’s narrative but are less immediate drivers than the VA deal. Negative Sentiment: One article flagged a “critical security test” for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Article Title

One article flagged a for Salesforce, which could raise investor concerns about execution and platform trust, though it is not as immediate as the contract news. Negative Sentiment: Salesforce was also mentioned in a piece about the company falling more than the broader market the prior day, reflecting that the stock has still been under pressure despite the recent upbeat headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CLSA began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.79. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here