Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Position in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 11,473.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at StoneCo

In other StoneCo news, Director Silvio Jose Morais sold 9,000 shares of StoneCo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $237,090. This trade represents a 30.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Citigroup downgraded StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $12.60 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of StoneCo from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.59.

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StoneCo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. StoneCo had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $141.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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