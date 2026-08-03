Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,104 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,608.72. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $183.33.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Key Stories Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ICE opened at $152.64 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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