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Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Veralto logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe reduced its Veralto stake by 8.3% in the first quarter, selling 12,223 shares and retaining 135,546 shares worth about $12.0 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 91.28% of VLTO.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with six Buy ratings and five Holds, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $110.90. Recent targets range from $109 to $120.
  • Veralto reported quarterly EPS of $1.11, beating estimates by $0.10, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, equivalent to a 0.6% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $720,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,597,109.20. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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