Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 12,147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $311.20 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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