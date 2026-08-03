Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 76,301 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 76,301 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.15% of Crown worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $118.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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