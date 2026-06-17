Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 91,396 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,396 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northcoast Research decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.00.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $237.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day moving average is $238.38. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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