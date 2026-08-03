Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $7.83 Million Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 423.1% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total transaction of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. This trade represents a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.45, for a total value of $9,967,548.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,692,918.55. The trade was a 50.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,757,553. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $501.45 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $748.30. The stock has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $486.15 and its 200 day moving average is $486.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

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Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Wall Street projections for Spotify’s second-quarter metrics

Spotify enters the earnings release with a substantial user base of 761 million monthly active users and 293 million subscribers. Investors will look for continued subscriber additions, low churn and improved monetization. Positive Sentiment: New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Spotify adds Campaign Lift to Discovery Mode

New product initiatives could strengthen Spotify’s long-term growth story, including a “Campaign Lift” measurement tool for advertisers, conversational discovery features, video and audiobooks, and the new User Notes personalization feature. Spotify is also reportedly gaining ground on South Korea’s Melon, suggesting potential international share gains. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Is Spotify fully valued going into earnings?

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive: recent reports include buy or overweight ratings, and the median 12-month price target is reported at $610. However, target estimates vary widely, indicating uncertainty around the earnings outlook and valuation. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Analyst estimate changes for Spotify

Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $14.24 from $14.35, below the $14.45 consensus estimate. KeyCorp also reduced its second-quarter earnings estimate and issued a FY2028 forecast, reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns.

A recent analyst target reduction highlighted risks to gross-margin stability, operating-expense growth, advertising momentum and the pace at which AI-driven features generate revenue. Spotify’s product investments may support future growth but could weigh on profitability before producing meaningful returns. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity has been one-sided, with 31 reported open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Institutional positioning was mixed, with 609 investors adding shares and 677 reducing positions, adding to caution ahead of the report. Why Spotify stock is down today

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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