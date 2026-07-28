Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 4,200 Wabtec $WAB

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.6%

WAB stock opened at $300.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $266.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.99. Wabtec has a one year low of $184.26 and a one year high of $303.41.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Wabtec's payout ratio is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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