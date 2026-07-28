Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 5,854 Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Celestica by 14.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in Celestica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Key Headlines Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Celestica Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.19 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.64 and a 200-day moving average of $332.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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