Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE KO opened at $82.19 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Article Title

Warren Buffett reportedly said Coca-Cola remains one of his preferred businesses, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a durable, high-quality consumer staple and potentially supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Article Title

Articles highlighting Coca-Cola as a top dividend stock and a favorite among large investors may help reinforce the stock’s defensive, income-oriented appeal. Positive Sentiment: Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Article Title

Coverage ahead of Q2 earnings suggests Wall Street is watching for pricing strength and margin gains, which could support the stock if Coca-Cola beats expectations again. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Several articles simply preview Coca-Cola’s upcoming results and key metrics, indicating investor focus is centered on the earnings release rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Article Title

Recent market commentary noted Coca-Cola underperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting near-term selling pressure on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst-style pieces argue investors could do better in other dividend stocks or Pepsico, which may create mild competition for Coca-Cola among income-focused buyers. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.33.

View Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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