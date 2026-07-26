Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 46,664 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here