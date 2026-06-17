Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 98,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,188 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,523 shares of company stock worth $4,814,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. New Street Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems News Roundup

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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