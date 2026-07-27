Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,280 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,044,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,204,722,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $839,141,000 after buying an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $831,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $813,657,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.29.

Read Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average of $227.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.61 and a 52 week high of $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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